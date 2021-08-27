IG pays tribute to Arif Nawaz on retirement

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan is one of few lucky police officers who twice had the opportunity to head the Punjab Police.

In both periods as IG Punjab, Arif Nawaz improved the prestige of the Police Department by improving policy making, public service delivery and best administrative reforms, said the IG while addressing a farewell ceremony held at Central Police Office on Thursday for Railways Police IG Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan who is retiring on August 27. The IG said the career of Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan was a shining example for young police officers. “I am honoured to have worked under his command,” he added. Arif Nawaz Khan thanked the IG Punjab for giving him honour and said that he considered the Central Police Office as his second home and his services to the Police Department would always be available. All the Additional IGs and DIGs at Central Police Office also paid homage to the services of Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan. IG Punjab Inam Ghani presented a souvenir to Arif Nawaz Khan.