Wassan calls for using modern agriculture methods

Manzoor Hussain Wassan, the adviser to the Sindh chief minister on agriculture, on Thursday said the Sindh government would provide agricultural machinery to farmers on easy installments.

He said this while talking to dignitaries from different walks of life who called on him at his residence. A large number of farmers were also present pm the occasion. Wassan said the Sindh government was striving for creating awareness among the farmers about the use of modern agriculture techniques. He said the government intended to introduce new schemes in this regard.