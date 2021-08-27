Ziarat declared as national park

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has declared Ziarat as a third national park under its efforts to increase protected areas, which will boost adventure tourism, sustainable employment opportunities for local communities and ecosystem restoration.

The government has functionalized Balochistan Council for Conservation of Wildlife for providing a dedicated research facility for animal life, conservation and public recreation, an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Thursday.

According to him, the government has allocated an endowment fund for the conservation of endangered flora juniper forest in Ziarat district, which is the second largest of its kind in the world.

The government has taken steps for tackling deforestation and degradation in high conservation Chilghoza forest, which is under constant pressure due to unshackled timber mafia and increase in population coupled with lack of alternative fuel resources for livelihood. These forests play an important role in providing both green and environment-friendly emissions, besides being a major source of income for the local communities.

The government has also initiated a community game reserve in Kharan to engage local people with the aim to conserve wildlife in the area.