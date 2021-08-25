3 of a family die in Hangu roof collapse

HANGU: Three members of a family were killed and others sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed in Darsamand area in Tall tehsil in the district, police said on Tuesday.

They said that Maulana Said Rahim and his family members were asleep when the roof of a room in their house caved in all of a sudden at midnight, burying the inmates under debris alive.

Soon after the incident, the local residents and the personnel of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of Maulana Said Rahim, his wife and a son.

They also pulled out two children from the rubble in injured condition. The injured were taken to the hospital.

The residents said that the recent rains had weakened the mud-thatched structure and the family head was unable to reconstruct it due to poverty.

They appealed to the government to compensate the family.

Meanwhile, gloom prevailed in the area and moving scenes were witnessed when three funeral coffins were taken out from the home.