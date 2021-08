KARACHI: Civil Club beat Host Arambagh Club 40-36 in a match of Independence Day SSB Cup Basketball Tournament, organised by Karachi Basketball Association in collaboration with Sindh Sports Board at Abdul Nasir courts, Arambagh, here on Monday.

THe scorers for the winners were Asad Hafeez (12 points), and Hassan Ali and Samad Khan (11 each). For the losing side, the main scorer was Sameer (13). Maaz and Haris Khan scored 11 each.