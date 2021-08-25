Wasa Lahore selected for 7.1m Euro partnership programme

LAHORE:European Union has selected Lahore’s Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for its 7.1 million Euro partnership programme.

Wasa Lahore and Mardan Water Supply Company applied jointly through the forum of Pakistan Water Operators Network for Budapest Water Works and both were approved after a tough international competition. MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz said that selection of Wasa Lahore for this international programme was a feather in the cap of the agency as no other Wasa of Punjab was selected in this programme.

He said only Wasa Lahore and Mardan Water Supply Company were selected from the South Asian region, which was an honour. The efforts of Wasa’s P&D team especially Director Zeeshan Bilal in this achievement were commendable, said MD Wasa. Giving details, MD Wasa said as a result of this partnership, Wasa Lahore and Wasa Mardan will work together with Budapest Water Works. The programme will also provide clean water supply and sanitation, technology awareness and exchange of experiences,” MD Wasa said.

He added that the EU will provide funding under the Water Operator Partnership and will assist in achieving the sustainable development goals provided under the Global Water Operators Partnership Alliance. Wasa Lahore and Mardan will also be able to improve their customer service, training, IT system, SCADA system and other facilities through this 3-year project, Zahid Aziz said adding that the employees of Wasa Lahore and Mardan will also get opportunities for international training. It is pertinent to mention here that MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz is also the Chairman of Pakistan Water Operators Network.