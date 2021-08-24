4 more die of COVID-19, 442 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as 442 new patients belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while another four patients lost their lives due to the illness from the region.

The alarming fact is that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region is still much higher and is on a continuous rise in Rawalpindi district where it has turned out to be over 13 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Monday that a total of 937 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours of which 122 were reported positive for the infection. In Rawalpindi district, the positivity ratio has jumped to 13.02 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 127,000. Out of a total of 127,083 patients so far reported from the region, as many as 1,933 have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

After another three COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll became 1,081 while another 82 patients belonging to the district were tested positive taking tally to 30,693 of which 27,903 patients had recovered. The number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,709 on Monday.

According to the health department, a total of 119 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,590 patients from Rawalpindi district were in home isolation on Monday.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 852 while 360 new patients were reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT that took the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 96390. To date, a total of 89,935 patients from ICT have recovered from coronavirus illness while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 5,603 on Monday.