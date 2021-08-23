Man killed, 10 hurt in Hafizabad accident

HAFIZABAD: A man was killed while 10 others injured in an accident near Shah Jamal on Sunday. A bus was going towards Gujranwala when it collided with a rickshaw and a donkey-cart and later overturned. As a result, a man was killed on the spot while more than 10 persons injured.

EXHIBITION OF ISLAMIC CALLIGRAPHY: The pencil sketch of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became centre of attraction in an exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy held under the auspices of Gujranwala Arts Council and Ashraf-ul-Qalam Foundation Pakistan. Reportedly, the exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy Competition was held in which calligraphy work of artists from all over the Pakistan was displayed. The people appreciated the work but the Pencil Sketch of Justin Trudeau became the centre of discussion. The pencil sketch of Canadian Prime Minister was drawn by a local artist of renowned social worker Abdul Jabbar Raza Ansari. Abdul Jabbar lauded the services of the Canadian PM for the purpose of peace, tolerance and religions harmony. He also stated that the Canadian leadership was playing a positive role for peace, tolerance and harmony.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here. Naeem, a salesman, was returning home when three armed persons intercepted him and looted Rs 150,000 from him.