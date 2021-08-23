Yashal edges Saim to win Sindh Amateurs title

KARACHI: Yashal Shah on Sunday won the 21st Sindh Amateur Golf Championship carding a final round score of 76 to claim the title by one stroke here at the Karachi Golf Club.

A steady approach helped the young Yashal grab the title as he followed his first two rounds scores of 75 and 78 with a final round card of four-over par 76 to edge defending champion Saim Shazli by a solitary stroke. Yashal finished with a 54-hole aggregate of 228 (+12). Saim carded the day’s best round of 74 to propel himself to second place with an aggregate of 229.

In third place was Hamza Shikoh Khan who carded a final round 79 to squander a golden opportunity to win his first major title.

Omar Khalid, the reigning National Amateur champion, had catapulted himself into contention with a second round 71 and was very much in the hunt till the last hole. A triple bogey on the par-5 11th did dent hishopes but he birdied 16th to force a five-way tie with Yashal, Hamza, Saim and Arsalan Shikoh. On the par-3 17th, Yashal sank a long putt to take the lead.

Arsalan, who was leading the pack at the end of the second round, had a poor outing as he carded 81 to drop to fifth place. Abdullah Adil scored 76 in the final round to take the joint fourth place with Omar.

In the amateurs (7-12 handicap) category, Multan’s Abdul Moiz won the title while Col Habib-ur-Rehman was the runner-up. Omar Intisar finished third while Asad Ali Khan was fourth.

In the ladies category, Aania Farooq annexed the trophy with a gross aggregate of 152 in the 36-hole event. Daniah Syed was the runner -up followed by Abiha Hanim Syed and Humera Khalid. In the ladies (19-36 handicap) category, Maha Ahmed won the title while Ayesha Kashif was the runner-up. They were followed by Nida Arfeen and Ghazala Zafar.

In the seniors event, Cdr Majid Satti emerged as the champion with Khurram Khan in second place. They were followed by Cdre Shahid Habib and Ahmed Jamil Siddiqi.

In the seniors (8-14) category, Sajid Sharif won the title ahead of Brig Mohsin, Brig Qasim Changezi and Cdr Mahboob Ahmed.

In the veterans (75 and above) category, Zafar A Khan was the winner followed by Shahid Murtaza. In the veterans (below 75) category, Raziur Rehman won the title while Major Rizwan Farooq was the runner-up.

In the juniors category, Abdullah Ansar won the title while M Ashash was the runner-up.

In the invitational category, Sohail Shams was winner gross while Aslam R Khan was runner-up. Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas was net winner while Umar Ghafoor was runner-up.

At a well-attended prize distribution ceremony, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ovais Bilgrami, President KGC and Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas gave away the prizes. Also present at the occasion was Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association (SGA). In his speech, Asad, who will be completing his second and last term as President SGA later this year, hoped that golf will continue to grow in the country. He underlined the fact that over the last 20 odd years, SGA has become the most active association in the country.