Punjab to launch air ambulance service

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to launch a Rescue Air Ambulance Service in the province. The decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office, on Sunday.

The chief minister ordered for finalising all matters for launching the service at the earliest, saying that the start of Rescue Air Ambulance would give a new identity to rescue services.

He said that Punjab would be the first province in the region which would launch this service, adding that the launch of the service would extend the scope of rescue to remote areas as well. Punjab additional chief secretary, principal secretary to the CM and DG Rescue Services Punjab were also present.

SAFEGUARD CHILD RIGHTS: The chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to safeguard the rights of children. He was talking to Special Coordinator to CM on Child Protection Sara Ahmad at his office on Sunday.

The coordinator presented the CM three-year performance report of the Child Protection Bureau She also thanked him for extending full support for safeguarding the rights of children.

The chief minister said that the PTI government had turned the Child Protection Bureau into a vibrant institute and its scope would be extended to every district of Punjab. He added that not a single meeting of the board of the Child Protection Bureau took place in the last 12 years of previous governments. He said that the Punjab government was providing all-out resources to the bureau to safeguard the rights of destitute and helpless children.

Usman Buzdar ordered for taking indiscriminate action against the gangs involved in child beggary and said: “Children living at the Child Protection Bureau are like our own children” and no stone would be left unturned to safeguard their rights. He said that he would inaugurate the Faisalabad Child Protection Bureau during his visit to Faisalabad. He lauded the performance of Child Protection Bureau. Sara Ahmad apprised Usman Buzdar of the measures taken by the bureau to prevent the incident of torture and forced beggary from the children. She also invited the chief minister to inaugurate the Child Protection Bureau Faisalabad.

DUBAI EXPO: The chief minister said that the provincial government would participate actively in Dubai Expo and showcase its culture and trade. Chairing a meeting here in his office, he said that southern and central Punjab and Pothohar regions would also be given due representation in the Expo.

The meeting also decided in principle to give representation to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and private sector at the Expo. He said that culture, trade, tourism, and salient features of Punjab’s traditions would be highlighted at the Expo.

Usman Buzdar said that purpose of participating in the Dubai Expos was to promote the soft image of Pakistan. Foreign investors would also be introduced to the opportunities in business and tourism in Punjab. All required information would be provided to the world about the business-friendly atmosphere in Punjab, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and other relevant officers attended the meeting.