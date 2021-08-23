Teenager wounded in crossfire between police and robbers

Two people were wounded on Sunday in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city. A teenage boy who was later identified as 15-year-old Usama Hanif was wounded in a firing incident near the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said two suspects on a motorcycle were robbing a citizen when a patrolling police team reached the area and tried to arrest them. Upon seeing the police team, the suspects tried to escape under the cover of fire, prompting the cops to return fire. The teenage boy was wounded during the exchange of fire.

The suspects managed to flee the scene. Police claimed that the boy was injured by the firing of the fleeing suspects. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, 35-year-old Ameer Ali was wounded in a firing incident in Mehran Town within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. The injured man was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the firing took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.