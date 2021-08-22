Dog injures five girl students in Okara

OKARA: Five girl students were injured when they were bitten by a mad dog at Chak 15/1R. Janat Bibi, 7, Sania, 7, Aliza, 7, Zuhra, 6, and Iqra, 5, were returning to their homes from the school when a mad dog attacked them.

As a result, they were injured. Hearing their noise, the villagers with batons rushed to the spot, but the dog had disappeared. The injured girls were shifted to the DHQ Hospital by the Rescue 1122.

MAN BOOKED: A-Division police have booked a man for committing highhandedness on his father. Nazir Ahmad, a retired watchman of Tehsildar Office, was spending his retired life in his house. His son Munir Mubarik wanted to dispossess him from his house and had made his life difficult. Nazir Ahmad submitted an application to the police where a case was registered against his son.

STRAY TWINE INJURES MAN:

A man was injured when a twine got entangled around his neck. M Shafiq was on his way when a twine got entangled around his neck. As a result, he was injured. The injured person was shifted to a hospital. The police have arrested accused kite flyer Irfan and registered a case against him.