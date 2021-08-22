Six-year-old girl raped by relative in Kasur

KASUR: A six-year-old girl was raped by her relative near Kot Murad Khan on Saturday.

Liaqat Ali’s daughter was alone in the house when his relative Noman entered and allegedly raped her. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

MEETING: A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the DC Committee Room.

District Coordination Committee Chairman MNA Sardar Talib Hassan Nikai, Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Asif Nikai, Member Provincial Assembly Pir Mukhtar Ahmed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi, Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gul, the DPO and others attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed on the performance of Police, Highways, Irrigation, Agriculture, Livestock, Health and Education departments, Wapda and SNGPL.

The committee chairman appreciated the performance of the district administration, police and other departments in maintaining law and order on Ashura. He further said that steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens. He said that corona vaccination was being carried out in the district and the vaccination centres had been set up at the union council level. Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Asif Nikai said that the ongoing development schemes in the district were being completed on priority basis for the convenience of the people.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A man tortured his wife to death over a domestic dispute near Salampura, Kot Radha Kishan on Saturday. Atiya Bibi had contracted marriage with Imran some years ago. The couple had two children from the wedlock. The couple used to quarrel with each other over domestic disputes. On the day of the incident, Imran along with his relatives allegedly tortured his wife to death. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

FIVE ARRESTED: Police arrested five people with narcotics and liquor here on Saturday. Phoolnagar police recovered 1,020 gram cannabis from the possession of accused Naveed. Allabad police recovered 25 liter liquor from the possession of accused Naveed and 20 liter liquor from the possession of accused Arshad.

Kanganpur police recovered 20 liter liquor from accused Aamir. B-Division police arrested accused Shahzad and recovered 30 liter liquor from him. The police have registered separate cases.

CASH, VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Cash, gold ornaments and other valuables were taken away in different incidents here on Saturday.

Thieves entered the house of M Amin near Salampura and stole gold ornaments and other valuables. Thieves entered the house of Haji Gaggan and stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. Thieves entered Rizwan Ali’s house near Khurshid Town and stole a mobile phone and other valuables. The police have registered separate cases.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted near Sardar Colony.

Accused Bilal and others kidnapped Riaz Ahmed’s 18-year-old daughter. The police have registered a case.