‘Chitral-Dargai road blacktopping approved’

CHITRAL: Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Saturday said that blacktopping of Chitral to Dargai road project had been approved and work would be started soon.Speaking at a press conference here, the lawmaker said that parliamentarians and provincial assembly members from Malakand division had held a meeting with Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, who approved the project to blacktop the Chitral to Dargai road.

Jamaat-e-Islami local leaders, including Maulana Rahmatullah Akhunzada, Wajihuddin, Abdul Haq, Fazal Rabi Jan and others were also present on the occasion.

The MNA that worked on the project would be launched within two months, which would be completed in a short span of time.

Maulana Chitrali said that the project upon completion would facilitate the people of Malakand division and transporters and travellers from elsewhere in the country.