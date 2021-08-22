COVID-19 claims 22 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Saturday claimed 22 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the highest number of people died of the disease in the fourth wave of the pandemic in the province in a day.

Of them, Peshawar reported seven deaths, Dera Ismail Khan 4, Abbottabad three, and two each in Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, and Bannu.

With the latest fatalities, the number of human losses from the coronavirus in the province reached 4772. In KP, Peshawar has lost 2300 people as a result of coronavirus, the highest number of people died in any district.

In terms of human losses, Mardan is second to Peshawar where 436 people died of the vital infection, followed by Swat with 408, while Abbottabad with 308 fatalities is fourth in KP.

Also, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 653 positive cases, in which Peshawar alone recorded 206 cases.

In the three Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs), maximum beds dedicated to the covid-19 patients have been occupied. Similar is the case of beds in the intensive care units, 80 percent of the beds are occupied by patients.