Two commit suicide in Haripur

HARIPUR: Two persons committed suicide over unknown reasons in different parts of the district, police said here on Saturday.

The first suicide was reported from sector 1 Khalabat Township where Waqas Hameed, 26, consumed anti- rodents over unknown reasons and fell unconscious on the side of Bypass road on Friday evening.

He was shifted to Haripur Trauma Centre where doctors washed his stomach and referred him to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad, where he died on Saturday morning, police and family sources said.

The second suicide was reported in Karwali village in Khanpur Tehsil where Muhammad Yasir, 24, shot himself dead with 30-bore pistol.