Hurricane Grace batters Mexico

VERACURZ, Mexico: Hurricane Grace lashed eastern Mexico with heavy rain and strong wind on Saturday, causing flooding, power blackouts and damage to homes as it gradually lost strength over the mountainous interior.

The storm made landfall in Mexico for a second time during the night near Tecolutla in Veracruz state as a major Category Three storm, triggering warnings of mudslides and significant floods.

The streets of Tecolutla, home to about 24,000 people, were littered with fallen trees, signs and roof panels as dawn broke, television images showed.

In the Veracruz state capital, Xalapa, streets were turned into muddy brown rivers. Many homes in the region were left without electricity.