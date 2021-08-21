Two shot dead in Okara incidents

OKARA: A girl and a boy were shot dead in separate incidents here.

In the first incident, 22-year-old Tasleem Bibi had contracted marriage with Waheed Ahmad a month ago. Tasleem had come to the house of her father Malik Riaz. There was some dispute at home which infuriated Malik Riaz to the extent that he allegedly shot his daughter dead. In the second incident, there was a land dispute between Khurram Shahzad group and Hashim group at village Lullikay. Both groups came across in the village and opened fire on each other. As a result, passerby Usman was killed on the spot while Mustafa was injured. He was shifted to a hospital.

THREE DIE ON ROAD: Three people were killed in two road accidents here.

In the first incident, Babar and Tabbasum, two friends of Bambi Chak, were going on a motorcycle on Akbar Road when a speeding car hit them. As a result, they were seriously injured. The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured friends to a hospital where they died. The police have registered a case.

In the second incident, a truck and a bus collided with each other at City Bypass near Kot Jan Muhammad. As a result, M Aslam was killed on the spot. Sadr police have arrested the truck driver and registered a case.

NEWBORN FOUND DEAD: A newborn was found dead near the DHQ Hospital.

Some people spotted the body of a newborn and informed A-Division police. Following the information, the police rushed to the spot and took the body in custody. The police have registered a case.

GANG BUSTED: A-Division police busted a gang of dacoits here.

On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested Aslam Parvez of Mian Channu, Aqib of Khushab, Iqbal of Sahiwal and Saleem and Fayyaz of Okara. The police also recovered illegal arms from them.