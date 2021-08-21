Seven killed in different accidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: As many as seven people, including a couple, were killed and several others injured in different road accidents in Shikarpur, Dadu and Jacobabad.

Reports said a speeding car hit a motorcycle on the Sukkur-Shikarpur Road near Lakhi Ghulam Shah in Shikarpur, in which two motorcyclists Muzammil and Aqeel Chandio were killed, while five passengers of the car were also injured, including Maimona, Aijaz and others. The police shifted the bodies and injured to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another accident, two motorcycles collided due to overspeeding at Dokri in district Larkana, in which a motorcyclist Haji Khan Jatoi was killed, while three others were injured.Reports said a car overturned due to overspeeding on the Indus Highway in Jacobabad, in which one person was killed and three others injured. In another accident, a speeding car hit a motorcycle on the Indus Highway near Dadu, in which a couple Ghulam Hussain Solangi, his wife Alam Khatoon, residents of village Kamal Khan Solangi, were killed, while their son Sajid Solangi was injured.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Reports said a speeding car ran over a boy Fahim Abbasi at Thatta. The police had registered an FIR against two, including Kamran Mahar and Muzammil, and arrested them.