Two more PIA special flights to Kabul for rescue

LAHORE: As part of resumption of rescue operation from Kabul, two more PIA special flights left on Friday to bring back the stranded Pakistanis and other foreign nationals to Pakistan.

The flights took off on request of Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and other foreign agencies. CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik himself traveled on the flight from Islamabad to Kabul to motivate the crew.

To the pleasant surprise of the crew, Director-General Afghan Civil Aviation Authority contacted on radio and welcomed the aircraft and CEO PIA when it entered into the Afghan airspace.

On touching down, Air Marshal Arshad Malik was the first passenger to disembark from the aircraft, and greeted by the DG Afghan Civil Aviation Authority, other officials and Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, H.E. Mansoor Ahmed Khan.

During his brief stay at Kabul, CEO PIA met with Afghan Civil Aviation Authority and NATO officials. He had one-on-one talks with the Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan, discussing arrangements to facilitate the flights and passengers. He also reviewed Kabul terminals services.