Ziauddin University opens new facility at Boat Basin

KARACHI: Ziauddin University added another feather in the cap by launching a new facility at Boat Basin, Clifton, Karachi. Recently, Chancellor Ziauddin University, Dr. Asim Hussain inaugurated the facility at the soft launch hosted by the College of Rehabilitation Sciences followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to mark 74 years of independence.

Independence Day celebrations were also observed at other branches of the Dr. Ziauddin Hospital. Dr. Asim Hussain, Chairman of Dr. Ziauddin Hospitals, was also present at the respective facilities.

On this auspicious occasion, Dr. Asim Hussain said, “I would like to wish you all a very Happy Independence Day. We should all continue working harder and serve the people for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan”.

The Boat Basin facility includes newly-built physiotherapy and executive consulting clinics. Our consultants have practiced all over the world including the UK and the Middle East.

These clinics will prove to be a great source for patients to seek reliable and quality care from internationally trained consultants who have a wealth of experience in various disciplines. From liver disease to pulmonary medicine and dermatology-related issues, this facility aims to provide world-class health care that is accessible to all.

Dr. Ziauddin Group of Hospitals and Ziauddin University is an extension of the dream of Sir Dr. Ziauddin Ahmad, a renowned academician, philosopher, mathematician, and political figure. His mission was to spread quality education and to promote the advancement of knowledge.