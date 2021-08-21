Another 10 succumb to Covid in Sindh, 1,039 new cases emerge

Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,566 in the province. In the meantime, 1,257 patients of the viral disease were under treatment at different hospitals of Sindh, of whom the condition of 1,110 was said to be critical and 86 of them were on life support.

The information to this effect was given by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He said that in addition to 10 more deaths during the past 24 hours, 1,039 new cases of Covid-19 had emerged after 14,110 tests were conducted. He added that the Covid-19 fatality rate in Sindh had been 1.6 per cent.

Shah explained that the detection of 1,039 new cases of Covid-19 through testing of 14,110 samples constituted a 7.4 per cent current detection rate. So far 5,362,561 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 418,461 cases diagnosed, of which 87 per cent or 364,455 patients had recovered, including 1,306 during the previous 24 hours, he added.

The CM said that there were currently 47,440 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 46,149 were in home isolation, 34 at isolation centres and 1,257 at different hospitals. According to Shah, of the 1,039 new cases, 525 were detected in Karachi, including 181 in District East, 122 in District South, 104 in District Central, 64 in District Korangi, 34 in District West and 20 in District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 79 new cases, Thatta 42, Kashmore 39, Mirpurkhas 37, Matiari 35, Naushehro Feroz 34, Badin 32, Tharparkar 29, Ghotki 27, Sukkur 26, Sujawal 18, Tando Allahyar 17, Umerkot and Shikarpur 14 each, Jacobabad 13, Larkana six, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Tando Muhammad Khan three each, and Khairpur had two new cases.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19. Sharing the vaccination data, Shah said that during the last 24 hours, 60,712 persons were inoculated. So far, 9,846,331 vaccine doses had been administered which constituted 28.88 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population, he added.