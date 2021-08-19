Body formed to investigate Lahore woman assault case

LAHORE: The Inspector General of Punjab Police has formed a probe committee regarding the Minar-e-Pakistan incident on August 14, in which a woman was assaulted by a mob. This incident has sparked a wave of anger and resentment across the country, said a notification on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

The committee will be comprised of Sardar Ali Khan, Additional IGP, Safe Cities Authority; Muhammad Yousaf Malik, DIG, Internal Accountability Branch and Athar Ismail Amjad, SSP.