All efforts to alienate Pakistan foiled: Qureshi

MULTAN: The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said all attempts to alienate and scapegoat Pakistan for the Afghan situation have been defeated and now the world was contacting Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen, He said that he has spoken to the Foreign Ministers of China, US and UK and told them that Pakistan is Afghanistan's neighbor and they have been the most affected by its instability. The entire world understands that a corrupt regime destroyed the moral fabric and governance Afghanistan. Pakistan attaches top priority to peace in Afghanistan and hope normalcy returns to the war torn country with the participation of all sections of Afghan nation, he said.

He said that all operations and activities reported in Afghanistan so far remained peaceful which was a good sign. He said there was fear of bloodshed in Afghanistan but it did not happen. The foreign minister said the Taliban have declared general amnesty for all and pledged not to exact revenge on anyone. He said trade and business is resuming and offices are reopening which is satisfactory. The FM said that Afghanistan has suffered from a long and devastating war.