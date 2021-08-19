Martyrdom of Hussain (A.S.) is source of lesson for all: Moosavi

Islamabad:The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of the Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that despite the passing away of 14 centuries after the martyrdom of Hussain (A.S.), the whole humanity regardless of colour, creed, religion and ‘Maslak’ condoles equally everywhere, says a press release.

The battle of ‘Haq-o-Batil’ that took place in the field of Karbala on 10 Muharram, 61 AH, Hussain (A.S.) benefited everyone, every country, every nation and every civilization in every era with its fruits. The martyrdom of Hussain (A.S.) is a source of lesson for all and sundry that is why they all pay homage to Imam Aali Muqaam Hussain Ibn Ali (A.S.).

The martyrdom of Hussain (A.S.) is the source of a metaphor for freedom and liberty, truthfulness, determination, loyalty and perseverance, justice, equality, courage, greatness, character and victory of the oppressed against tyranny, oppression, suppression, injustice, evil, atheism, low character, and betrayal. This was stated by him in a special message on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Ashur.’

Agha Moosavi believed that Hussain Ibn Ali (A.S.) is considered the greatest ‘Mujahid’ by his martyrdom through which he honoured the humanity besides lacing the world of mankind with his great leadership. He said although he was under the siege of the enemies of freedom, justice and honour i.e. like a jewel in a ring, and death stood waiting like a terrible dragon to swallow him and his faithful companions and his family and children were in grave danger of being imprisoned by the lowest, most horrible and incompetent people of that era and his minor children were confronted with the denial of food and water.

Even in this sensitive situation, the Imam Aali Muqaam (A.S.) stood under the scorching rays of the sun of the land of Iraq with the toughest, more solid, resolute and iron-determination than a steel mountain and stood up against ‘Lashkar-e-Yazid’ in a very bold and daring manner.

The TNFJ chief said that the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.) had put his signatures on the Freedom of Human Law with his and his near and dear one’s pious blood teaching a lesson to the world of humanity. He said it is on that basis that even the non-Muslim intelligentsia acknowledges the greatness of the martyrs of Karbala.

He said that a well-known American historian, Washington Irving, acknowledges the faith, patience, perseverance, firmness and endurance in these words: He would have saved his personal life by bowing down before the Yazid’s commandment but the responsibility of ‘Imamat’ and spiritual leadership didn’t allow him to recognise and acknowledge Yazid as the caliph.

With his martyrdom, he blessed and enlightened the Muslim Ummah to the spirituality of Islam, the spirituality that had been erased from the constitution of the life of the Islamic World. The Hussaini (A.S.) revolution became the source of the greatest Islamic revolutions and its continuation continues to this day.

Agha Moosavi made it clear that if the sayings and writings of non-Muslims about the great personality of Imam Hussain (A.S.) are collected and compiled, then several offices are required to keep that record. He said the pious name of martyr of Karbala Imam Aali Muqaam (A.S.) is the source of creating a new chapter and new revelation in the human history that has attracted the hearts of the followers of Muhammad (SAAW) and Aal-e-Muhammad (A.S.) from the East and the West, and from the North to the South in addition to astonishing the whole humanity with his divine majesty and his spirituality.