Tsunami warning lifted after quake off Vanuatu

PORT VILA, Vanuatu: A tsunami alert has been lifted after a 6.8-magnitude quake which struck on Wednesday off the coast of the Pacific island nation Vanuatu. The earthquake was detected at a depth of 94 kilometres (56 miles) and was about 340 kilometres northwest of Port Vila, according to the US Geological Survey. The risk of dangerous tsunami waves "has now passed", the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said after revising its initial assessment.

Niger declares national mourning after 37 killed

Ag AFP

Niamey: Niger on Wednesday declared 48 hours of national mourning after 37 people were killed in a fresh massacre by suspected jihadists. "Flags will be flown at half-mast across the country" with immediate effect, a government statement said. It reaffirmed the government’s determination to "pursue the fight against terrorism until the final victory", urging greater vigilance among the population.