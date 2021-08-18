Detention of Saad Rizvi: LHC seeks report from registrar office

LAHORE: Justice Tariq Nadeem of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the registrar office about fixing the hearing of a petition against the detention of Hafiz Saad Rizvi, leader of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), before a single bench instead of a division bench as the case is related to the anti-terrorism law.

As the judge resumed the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner pointed out that on the previous hearing, the office was directed to fix the case before a two-judge bench since it involves provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. At this, Justice Nadeem adjourned the hearing for a week and sought a report from the office on the fixing of the petition before a single bench.

Previously, Justice Muhammad Shan Gul had sought a reply from the special secretary home on a point whether the fresh detention of Rizvi has been approved by the cabinet. The judge had also directed the office to fix the petition before a two-judge bench for further hearing.