PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday predicted rain, wind and thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the province from August 19 to 21.

According to PDMA, rain wind and thunderstorm is expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Manshera, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan.