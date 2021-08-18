Siraj greets Taliban

TAKHTBHAI: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Tuesday said that the defeat of the US and other allies at the hands of Taliban and Afghan nation after a long struggle and sacrifices proved that wars were won through ideology, not guns.

Speaking at a condolence reference for those killed by the fatal Covid-19 in Shergarh near here, he said that JI would continue legal and constitutional struggle to enforce the Islamic system in the country. “The JI would continue its solo flight and would not become part of any alliance,” Sirajul Haq said, adding that they had congratulated Afghan Taliban on their victory after consultation of the party leaders.