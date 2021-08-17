78 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Some 78 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,168 in the district and 1,563 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours. He said so far 20, 992 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 892. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 104 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 33 at the DHQ hospital. Moreover 429 patients are at home isolation.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED RS 89,000 FOR OVERCHARGING: Price control magistrates imposed Rs 89,000 fine on 77 shopkeepers for overcharging on Monday. The price magistrates conducted 879 inspections in different markets to check the prices of goods, checked the sale of food items at fixed prices and imposed fines of various denominations on vendors for making unprofitable profits.

Homage paid to Nusrat on 24th anniversary: The 24th anniversary of the legendary Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was celebrated the other day.Fans of the Qawwal offered Fateha and placed flowers on his grave at Jhang Road Cemetery. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali also laid flowers at his grave and offered Fateha.

City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Ayub Bukhari also accompanied him. On the occasion, the DC said Nusrat Fateh Ali was a great qawwal of Faisalabad and no doubt of he was an emperor Qawwali.

Meeting discusses anti-dengue measures: The meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in which the implementation of anti-dengue measures in the district was reviewed.

The DC lamented the negligence in surveillance activities in some areas and said even the slightest negligence in checking the hotspots would not be tolerated. He directed the officials concerned to use all means of publicity to maintain anti-dengue prevention and precautionary measures among the citizens.

He asked the departmental heads to perform their task with commitment and the dengue larvae should be cleaned.

CEO DHA Dr. Musthaq Sipra and District Coordinator for Epidemics control Dr Zulqarnain along with other officer of various departments were present.

20 prisoners released from central jail: Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Anwar Chaudhry Monday visited the central jail on Monday and ordered the release of 20 prisoners involved in petty offenses on personal surety bonds.

Judicial Magistrate Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique and Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Muhammad Asgar accompanied the AD&SJ. The AD&SJ inspected the kitchen, hospital, barracks and cells in the jail and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements. He also talked to the prisoners and listened to their problems.

The Jail Superintendent briefed the judge about the steps taken for the welfare of inmates and security arrangements in the jail. 70 held for doing wheelie: Seventy youth were arrested for doing wheelie and zigzag driving on Independence Day of Pakistan.

Police said on Monday that district police set up pickets at different areas for checking of people and nabbed 70 youngsters. Cases were registered against the accused.

5,835 more vaccinated: As many as more 5,835 people vaccinated on Monday. According to District Health Officer till now 1,446,356 people have been administered coronavirus vaccine at 37 designated centres and camps. He said that 5,808 general public and 27 health care workers have been vaccinated yesterday out of which 4,734 general public have been vaccinated first, 1,074 second and 11 health care workers administered the first and 16 the second one

47 criminals held: Police Monday arrested 47 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them. According to police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders and 17 drug-pushers and recovered 2.9-kg hashish and 167 litre liquor from them.

The police also held seven gamblers with stake money of Rs 10,360. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 15 accused and recovered nine pistols, one revolver, two guns, three repeaters and a number of bullets from them.