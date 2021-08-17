ATC Sukkur rejects JIT report in journalist’s murder case

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, on Monday rejected a report submitted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the murder of journalist Ajay Lalwani. According to reports, the JIT tasked to investigate the murder of journalist Ajay Lalwani submitted its report after two months in the ATC, Sukkur, which missed signature of one its members from the ISI and recommended to remove the names of PPP local leaders and former town committee chairman Ianayat Shah, vice-chairman Ehsan Shah and former police SHO Ashiq Mirani from the FIR of the murder of journalist Ajay Lalwani. While the JIT, in its report, proposed three names, Dr Jan Mohammad Memon, Dr Shahid Mirani and Dr Dharam Pal in the FIR as their negligence caused the death of the journalist.

The journalist’s lawyer, who was also a witness, rejected the JIT report, saying he had already expressed his concerns over the formation of the JIT, led by DIG Zulfiqar Larik. He informed the court that the JIT will support the accused as they were influential leaders of the ruling PPP and therefore the JIT had recommended to remove their names from the FIR. The ATC, Sukkur, showed displeasure and rejected the report presented by the JIT and directed the representative of the JIT to resubmit the report on August 30 in the presence of the complainant and the witnesses of the case.