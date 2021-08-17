Without public transport

It was shocking to listen to the prime minister’s remarks that the highest levels of motorcycle and car sales show that there has been an increase in the people’s purchasing power. Does the prime minister even know what ordinary people need? In the total absence of a robust transportation system, how does a person go from one place to another? In our country, a family of five or six use one motorcycle for travelling purposes. Parents carry multiple children on motorcycles, risking their lives. Young people perform dangerous tricks on roads and break the traffic rules to reach their destination as fast as possible. The PM’s remark clearly shows that he is completely detached from reality. What has he done for improving public transport? The previous government was mocked when it launched the Metro bus service. That service was a step in the right direction. It was taken for the betterment of people. A lot more is needed to be done, but there is no will. We are a poor nation in so many ways.

Zahira Akram

Lahore