Eight children injured in Dadu grenade blast

SUKKUR: Eight children were injured in a hand grenade explosion near Radhan in District Dadu. Moor Mallah, resident of village Tayyab Mallah, told newsmen that children of his village while playing at Indus River found a ball like item and they brought it to the village. He said when a child hit the ball with force, a blast occured, injuring eight children, who were shifted to the Larkana Civil Hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as Naseeba, Shahzado, Bibi Tayyab, Zarina, Mahboob, Nisar, Pyaro and others. According to the area police, it was a hand grenade explosion.