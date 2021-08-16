Situation a test for Afghan leadership: Qureshi

Ag APP

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday described the situation in Afghanistan as a test for the country’s leadership and stressed Pakistan and the international community were on the same page and wanted a solution of Afghanistan’s conflict through a negotiated political settlement.

During a press conference, the foreign minister stated that the Afghan leadership should sit together and resolve the conflict in a peaceful manner. Pakistan had always stated that there was no military solution to Afghanistan’s problem, Qureshi said, and added that it was also a test for the Afghan leadership on how they resolve the issue.

He, however, added that the Afghan people want peace, stability and protection of their rights. “They did not want displacement,” said Qureshi, adding that the process of dialogue should move forward. The foreign minister stated he would visit the neighbours of Afghanistan after Youm-e-Ashura and discuss the Afghan situation in order to promote peace in the region. “There are no favourites of Pakistan in Afghanistan, and Pakistan will continue to perform its positive role for peace,” he said.

Responding to a query, the foreign minister remarked that Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan would continue to function. In case, anyone was found stranded, the embassy would provide facilitation, Qureshi said. He said the circumstances in Afghanistan were changing rapidly and Pakistan would continue efforts for peace and reconciliation.

To another question about the propaganda of Ashraf Ghani government against Pakistan, Qureshi stated Pakistan was severely criticised by some elements in the Afghan government but Pakistan worked patiently to achieve greater objective of peace in the region.

Pakistan demonstrated restraint to promote peace, said Qureshi and added that Pakistan would continue to play its role as a facilitator for peace. Pakistan fenced and properly regulated the border. “Similarly, we also made deployment for peace inside our border,” the foreign minister maintained.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan was closely following the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and was extending assistance to facilitate visa or arrival of diplomatic community, media and others.

Chaudhri, in a statement, said that Pakistan Embassy in Kabul was extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.

Moreover, a special inter-ministerial cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa/arrival matters for diplomatic personnel, UN agencies, international organisations, media and others.

However, the spokesperson said Pakistan would continue to support the efforts for political settlement. “We hope all Afghan sides will work together to resolve this internal political crisis,” he added.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Pakistan press section in Kabul “has received hundreds of visa applications from international media to facilitate their evacuation from Kabul” and a special cell had been created to facilitate international media personnel. “Our prayers for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he tweeted.