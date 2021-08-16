Alleged killer held in Mardan

MARDAN: An alleged killer was arrested within one hour after he shot dead his nephew while the district police also planted saplings at police stations across the district on Sunday.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that following the directives of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, the police planted one sapling each in police stations of the district. SDPOs and SHOs supervised the tree plantation drive.

Meanwhile, one Ikram allegedly killed his nephew Inayatur Rehman after a brief bickering.

After knowing about the incident, personnel from the Toru Police Station conducted raids and arrested the accused within an hour of the murder.