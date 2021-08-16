Hyderabad garrison holds Independence Day activities

On the occasion of the 74th anniversary of independence, various celebratory activities were planned in the Hyderabad Garrison spearheaded by the garrison commander and assisted by station commander.

The activities included decorations of major roads inside and outside the garrison aligned with the overall ISPR’s theme.

Specially designed carts in the colours of the Pakistani flag were placed on the major highway connecting the city with the cantonment. They allowed the public to enjoy on green belts with families. Work was also undertaken to repair major roads of the city in the jurisdiction of the cantonment board for public convenience.

A plantation drive was also carried out in which 2,000 plants were planted on special directions of Gen Dilawar. The drive was executed by the station headquarters and it involved all the segments of society.