Saad wins Independence Day Squash title

KARACHI: Saad Abdullah clinched men’s category title in the Independence Day festival held at Scout Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Saad thrashed Huzaifa Ibrahim 11-9, 14-12, 11-5 in the final.

In the under-15 final, Abdul Basit smashed Abdul Ahad 11-2, 11-2, 11-8.

In the under-17 final, Hassan Paracha defeated Ammar Ali 11-8, 10-12, 1-11, 4-11.

In the under-19 final, Anas Dilshad defeated Talha Saeed 11-9, 11-3, 11-0.

The team match was won by Jinnah Squash Academy who defeated Allama Iqbal Squash Academy 4-2.

The event was organised by Sindh Boys Scout Association.