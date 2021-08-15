Three Rawalpindi madrassa students die of eating ‘toxic food’

RAWALPINDI: Three minor madrassa students from Rawalpindi died after having apparently eaten "toxic food", police said Saturday.

The students, Junaid, Ibad, and Islam were studying at Darbar Saroba's madrassa, police said, adding that two were found dead in the morning, while the third student died later, before reaching the hospital, police said.

According to the police, the students had complained to the madrassa's administrator of stomach pain after they had dinner the previous night. The bodies of the children have been shifted to the district hospital and a probe has been initiated into the matter. A clearer picture will emerge once the post-mortem report arrives, said police.