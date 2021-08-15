Sports week organised at Haripur jail

HARIPUR: A week-long sports and culture week was organized at Haripur Central Prison in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

During the week-long programmes aimed at celebrating the country’s 75th Independence Day, the prisoners from juvenile, adolescent and adult sectors of the prison took part in sports activities like football, volleyball and cricket under a special permission from IG Prison Khalid Abbas.

The inmates who were well prepared for the events, successfully presented, Khattak and Hazara dance, musical performance in both Pashto and Hindko languages, different tableaus highlighting the sacrifices made by the elders from Subcontinent for the sole purpose of carving out a separate country for the Muslims.