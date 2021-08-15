‘Wapda hugely contributing towards national uplift’

LAHORE : To commemorate the Independence Day with national fervor, the flag hoisting ceremony was held here Saturday at Wapda House.

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) hoisted the National Flag followed by the National in consonance with the main flag hoisting ceremony at Islamabad. Wapda Member Finance Naveed Asghar, Member Water Abdul Zahir Khan Durrani, Memebr Power Jamil Akhtar, Wapda Secretary Fakharuzzaman Ali Cheema, Human Resource Development General Manager Brig (retd) Shoaib Taqi, PSO to Chairman Brig (retd) Mateen Ahmed Mirza, Wapda senior officers, employees and their families witnessed the hoisting of flag in Wapda Auditorium. Addressing the Ceremony, Wapda Chairman congratulated the audience on the Independence Day, underlining the need to work in harmony for national development. Wapda, as a vibrant organisation, has been tremendously contributing towards national development by harnessing the vital resource of water. Its domain encompasses whole spectrum of national security including water, food and energy security of Pakistan. Wapda is committed to completing 10 mega projects by 2028-29 to enhance gross water storage by 11.7 million acre feet (MAF) and power generation by another 9025 megawatts (MW), he added.

The Chairman paid homage to Wapda officials who are working on the projects for economic development and social uplift in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that a huge National Flag, especially prepared for the Independence Day measuring 100x40 feet and weighing 180 kilograms, has also been displayed at Wapda House.