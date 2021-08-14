LHC orders jail authorities to end VIP culture

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the jail authorities to eliminate VIP culture and directed them to shift the diseased prisoners to hospitals as it observed that jail authorities are bound to protect the rights of every prisoner with the same dedication which they show in case of a VIP. Justice Sohail Nasir made these remarks in a petition filed by an under-trial prisoner questioning the delay of two weeks in his shifting from the District Jail Jhelum to hospital. On being summoned, prison authorities assured the court that in the future, such issues shall be finalised within three days. According to the IG Prisons, the jail superintendent was responsible for the negligence, and he has been suspended.

In his decision, Justice Sohail observed this is unfortunate that in this country when such a situation is related to an influential, rich and powerful person, the entire machinery of the state comes into motion and all is done within minutes, whereas in case of a person like the petitioner having no social status, the situation becomes otherwise and he is left at the mercy of correspondence between the authorities. “Such discrimination cannot be allowed at any costs because life is precious for everyone,” he added. The judge said the rules indicate that even the jail superintendent has the authority to shift a prisoner in case of an emergent situation, however, this discretion is frozen if a prisoner is to be removed to hospital in another station and for that he has to obtain permission in advance. But it does not mean that such exercise has to take place with an inordinate delay, because the priority is to protect the life of a prisoner, he maintained. The judge remarked this is the era of modern devices, the permission can be obtained in minutes. He noted that there are many instances available with the jail authorities where in case of urgency, the superintendents of jails have taken the permission on telephone so as to save the life of prisoners. The judge disposed of the petition with a direction to the jail authorities that in the future, in case of an emergent situation, the process of shifting a prisoner (convict/under trial) shall be completed within three days. And in case of risk to the life of an ailing prisoner, the jail superintendent will obtain permission through time-saving modes.