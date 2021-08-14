Voters data to be synced with tech to curb fraud: Imran

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said for the first time in the country’s history, the government would “synchronise technology and data” to eliminate any chances of fraud in the “21st century” general elections.

“We will hold a 21st century election with necessary technological arrangements in-place to ensure a transparent and fair election,” he said at the launch of various initiatives of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) at its headquarters.

The newly inaugurated projects include the launch of Alien Registration Card, Pak Covid-19 Mobile Vaccination Pass, national certification and renewal campaign, setting up of 66 Nadra registration centres across the country and the inauguration of 90 mobile registration vans.

The Prime Minister said to end the fake registration of voters, technology would be synced with data. “Results based on a free and transparent exercise will be acceptable to all,” he added.

On the launch of Alien Registration Card and work permit for foreigners, Khan said the step would bring the segment into the social and financial mainstream. He mentioned that over three million registered Afghan refugees would also benefit from the facility, which would help them run their businesses in a legal manner. Khan said it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate the masses in every possible way.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a new system, powered by artificial intelligence, to curb fake identity cards. The system, which will also help detect foreigners in the database, has been designed in a short span of time by newly appointed Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik.

Under the new system, the head of the family will be able to know or verify the details of his family members by simply sending an SMS and inform Nadra in case of any addition or deletion.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Nadra headquarters, the Prime Minister reviewed a specially-designed mobile registration van, fully-equipped to provide Nadra services to people in remote areas of the country. The Alien Registration Card and work permit will enable foreigners and their families run businesses, get admission in private schools, private employment, mobile SIMs, utility connections, open bank accounts, register vehicles and other purchases.The mobile application Covid-19 Pass will immediately verify documents by organisations or the Pakistanis travelling within Pakistan and abroad.