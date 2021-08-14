Mardan police solve blind murder case

MARDAN: District police on Friday solved blind murder case by arresting a man within 24 hours after he killed his wife and also arrested two thieves and a fake currency user in separate raids.

A police spokesman said that the accused Arshad, a resident of Rorya Jadeed, later confessed during interrogation that he had killed his wife over a domestic dispute and also surrendered the weapon of offence to the cops.

In another raid, the cops arrested one Ismail, a resident of Peshawar, and recovered fake currency notes of Rs85000 denomination from him.

Meanwhile, two members of a gang, Ibrahim and Farooq, were arrested and 10 stolen mobile phones and other items were recovered from them. One of the arrestees’ accomplices Habibullah had already been arrested in the thefts recently.