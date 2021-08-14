Getting Kissan Cards uphill task for farmers

JARANWALA: The majority of small farmers are unable to get the benefits of Kissan package of the government because it is an uphill task to get oneself registered with the Agriculture Department to get the card.

The Kissan package is only for the registered farmers and unregistered ones cannot get the advantage of the scheme. The PTI-led government has announced Rs 300 billion package for farmers to transform agriculture reforms, uplift the sector and provide subsidised agriculture tools to farmers.

According to the policy of the government, Rs 117 billion are fixed to give as subsidy to Kissan card holder farmers and it is mandatory for every farmer to meet the criterion of being eligible to get Kissan card.

The fact is that farmers are in millions and registered farmers are in few numbers. This is beyond the comprehension of ordinary farmers as why the procedure to get the registration for the Kissan card has been made so complicated and difficult.

Apparently it seems impossible for a simple farmer to undergo the procedure of contacting relevant patwari, Qanungo, revenue officer and land record centre to get certified statement, affidavits on stamp papers, attestation from oath commissioner and answer 36 questions on a form.

Farmers said from complicated procedure it was clear to small farmers that the agriculture department was not sincere to them. They alleged the government claim of transformation of agriculture sector and introducing agriculture reforms seemed just a hollow slogan.

When agriculture officials were asked by the author about such a complicated procedure to get registered for Kissan card, they said in the beginning the procedure was very easy and simple. They said even on a single phone call it was possible to get registered for the Kissan card, but now the farmers will have to undergo the prescribed procedure. An official said that only a registered farmer was able to get Kissan card.