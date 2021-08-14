FIA asked to shut fake social media accounts of Sindh police

The Sindh police department has sought assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) upon the discovery of fake social media pages with the names and logos similar to those of the provincial police being run to reflect bad impression and negative image of the police force.

A letter has been written in this regard by AIGP Operations Bashir Ahmed Brohi to the deputy director of the cybercrime wing of the FIA. In the letter, the Sindh police requested the FIA cybercrime officials to shut down unauthorised or fake social media pages using the name and logo of the Sindh police.

“I am directed to inform you that unauthorised or unofficial pages of Sindh police on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube are being operated by unauthorised anonymous persons. These pages do not relate to Sindh police by any means and may reflect bad impression and negative image of Sindh police,” the letter reads. The police have also sent a list of such social media pages to the FIA and request the federal agency to shut all such pages and inquire into the matter.