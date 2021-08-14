Corona patient commits suicide

By Our correspondent

LAHORE:A youth reportedly committed suicide in the Gowalmandi area after getting frustrated over his illness on Friday. The victim Kashif, a resident of Gujranwala, was admitted in Lahore Mayo Hospital when he felt unwell. The doctors recommended for a COVID-19 test. On the day of the incident, his report tested positive. The victim cut his veins with sharp-edged weapon. He was shifted to emergency ward but could not survive.

shot dead: A man was shot dead while another was injured over a dispute in Factory Area on Friday. The suspects Hassan and Bilal had exchanged harsh words with the victim Sagheer and Ameen over a minor issue. After the brief altercation, the suspects resorted to firing. The victims received bullet injuries. They were shifted to hospital where Sagheer died.

body found: Decomposed body of a 17-year old unidentified girl has been recovered from canal in the Hayer police limits on Friday. A passerby spotted the body floating in BRB canal near Ravi Saifan and informed police. Police fished out the body.

Assault bid: Locals of the Shad Bagh area foiled a rape attempt on a seven-year old girl on Friday. The victim was visiting a water filtration plant nearby her house where the suspect lured her and attempted sexual assault on her. The victim resisted and cried on which nearby people gathered. They gave a good thrash to the suspect before handing him over to police.

stabbed: A 23-year old man was stabbed to death during a dispute in the Shalimar area on Friday. The victim Muzzamal had a dispute with the unidentified suspects in the neighbourhood. On the day of the incident, he had exchanged few harsh words with the suspects that attacked him with a sharp edged weapon.