PA passes Namal Varsity Mianwali Bill 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Thursday passed Namal University, Mianwali Bill 2021 with majority vote. The session chaired by Speaker Pervaiz Elahi held a brief discussion on the bill which was tabled by Law Minister Raja Basharat and was passed by the House. PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Hassan Murtaza demanded the government to provide relief to the population and honour its commitments. He said those who used to stage protest against loadshedding while holding fan in their hands at Minar-e-Pakistan, were seen nowhere now.