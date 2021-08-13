Land grabbers among 3 arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: District police arrested two persons who had grabbed property and a car from another person while a motorcycle lifter was arrested and several motorbikes recovered during another action.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that one Inayatullah had bought a house from Jabir in Marchako Killay and paid him Rs2700,000 cash and a motorcar.

Later, Jabir along with another accomplice Ali occupied the home again, even after getting payment and the car. The police arrested Jabir and Ali, and recovered the car from them.

In a separate incident, one Aurangzeb reported to Saddar Police Station the theft of his motorcycle. The cops later traced the case and laid hands on one Taj Muhammad, who confessed to have lifted the motorbike.

During interrogation, the arrestee also handed over four motorbikes that he had lifted from various areas.