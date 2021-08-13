In less than a minute: Pakistan makes world record by planting over 50,000 saplings

ISLAMABAD: SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday led a tree plantation event in Gujranwala aimed at setting up a new Guinness World Record of planting over 52,000 saplings in 40 seconds.

Malik Amin Aslam said that 52,040 saplings had been planted in the presence of representatives of Guinness World Records, which bettered an Indian record of planting 37,000 saplings in one minute. Previously, Bhutan, in 2015, had set the world record of planting 49,672 saplings in less than one minute. Some 12,500 students planted over 50,000 saplings in an area between Rawalpindi Bypass and Chand Ka Qila Bypass after sirens sounded.