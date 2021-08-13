SBP plans hockey academy at DG Khan

LAHORE: Dar Hockey Academy team defeated DG Khan Hockey team by 5- 2 in an Inter-Academy hockey match organised at Mini National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday evening.

On the occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh announced the establishment of a hockey academy in DG Khan in near future. “Sports Board Punjab has built a lush green astro-turf hockey stadium in DG Khan so that talented hockey players of DG Khan can polish their skills at a top standard venue equipped with all necessary facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) conducted male and female pentathlon competitions at Punjab Stadium here on Wednesday evening.

Over 100 U-16 and U-19 boys and girls took part in running and shooting events.

Adnan Arshad graced the occasion as chief guest. He distributed prizes among the top performers. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Deputy Director Chand Perveen were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media on this occasion, Adnan Arshad said Independence Day sports competitions are providing valuable opportunities to young emerging players of different games to demonstrate their talent. “A training camp is also being organised for the preparation of the Pentathlon World Cup,” he added.

Blue team clinched the top position in boys’ pentathlon competition while Green team remained runners up. Zakria, Hamza Akhtar and Ali Hasan were part of the winning team.

In the girls’ competition, the Green team was declared triumphant while the second position went to the Blue team. The victorious team consisted of Mahnoor, Amtal and Nazia.